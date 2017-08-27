5 die in flood-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

At present, as many as 3,128 villages are flood-affected, while the number of marooned villages stands at 2,061. (Representational Image) At present, as many as 3,128 villages are flood-affected, while the number of marooned villages stands at 2,061. (Representational Image)

Five more persons died today in the flood related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, taking the toll to 101 in the state, officials said. One flood-related death was reported from Lakhimpur Khiri, while four deaths from Gorakhpur, according to the flood control room located in the office of the Relief Commissioner.

It also said that three persons have sustained injuries while two were said to be missing in the flood affected districts in the state. The officials said that the number of flood-affected districts has reduced from 24 to 14. At present, as many as 3,128 villages are flood-affected, while the number of marooned villages stands at 2,061.

A number of people have taken shelter in various relief camps. Rivers Rapti, Ghaghara, Burhi Rapti, Rohini and Quano are in spate and have inundated vast areas in Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Faizabad and Ballia, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar. Road traffic is badly disrupted in flood-affected area.

