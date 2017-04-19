41 IAS officers transferred, LDA vice-chairman shunted out

In the second major bureaucratic reshuffle in less than a week, the state government transferred 41 IAS officers including commissioners and district magistrates. It also shunted out Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman Satyendra Singh, who is mired in controversy over alleged corruption in the LDA.

The post of chairman of the Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority was transferred from Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Agrawal to Prabhat Kumar, who has also been made divisional commissioner of Meerut. Kumar had been serving as resident commissioner of Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi. Sanjay Agrawal retained charge of the power department.

The state government also removed P C Srivastava, vice-chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority. Pulkit Khare, chief development officer, Varanasi, has replaced Srivastava, who has been made special secretary (irrigation). While Satyendra Singh has been put on waitlist, Prabhu Narain Singh, district magistrate of Basti, replaced him as LDA’s vice-president.

Kanchan Verma, district magistrate of Mirzapur, has been made the new vice-chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, which is now under scanner of CAG. Rajiv Rautela, who had been on the waitlist, has replaced Sandhya Tiwari as district magistrate, Gorakhpur. Tiwari has been made special secretary (secondary education). While S P Singh, secretary (housing) was put on the waitlist, Ashish Kumar Goyal was given the post of divisional commissioner, Allahabad. K Rammohan Rao is the new divisional commissioner of Agra, Amit Gupta the divisional commissioner of Jhansi and Alok Kumar-III has been given the post of divisional commissioner, Chitrakoot. Anil Garg, additional chief election officer, has been made the new divisional commissioner of Lucknow.

The state government also removed Brajraj Singh Yadav from the post of state estate officer and appointed Yogesh Kumar Shukla, special secretary (irrigation) in the former’s post. Yadav has been made special secretary in the rural development department. In its first major bureaucratic reshuffle on April 12, the state government had transferred 20 senior IAS officers, shunting out Principal Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal and others, who wielded considerable influence under the Akhilesh Yadav dispensation. Sehgal was stripped of all key charges and replaced by UP cadre IAS officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi, who was relieved by the Centre on Adityanath’s request after he took over reins of the state on March 19.

