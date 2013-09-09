3-yr-old raped in school

A three-year-old school student was allegedly raped by an unidentified person Saturday morning when she had gone to her school in the Cantonment police station area.

The girl,a student of LKG,has addressed the person,who allegedly assaulted her,as a sir from the school. Police suspect the person could be a teacher or a staff member.

According to the police,the girl,daughter of an Army man,had gone to school on Saturday morning. She returned home,about 2 km away from the school,in the Armys school van in the afternoon.

Cantonment Circle Officer Babita Singh said the girl complained of pain in her private parts to her mother,who found some injury marks,and took her to hospital. Singh said the doctors told the girls parents that she had been sexually assaulted. Subsequently,police was also informed.

The father of the girl lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police on Sunday. Police have lodged an FIR under IPC section 376(rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Singh said police have examined the entry registers of the school and questioned several staff members but have not been able to identify the culprit.

She said the girl was also asked to identify the accused person but she has not been able to give any specific

information. .

