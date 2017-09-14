22-year-old, in Noida to attend concert, missing for 5 days

Pravish Chanam Pravish Chanam

A 22-year-old man, who had come to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh on September 7 to attend a music concert in Greater Noida, continues to be missing for the fifth consecutive day, police said. He has been identified as Pravish Chanam, a second-year undergraduate student.

Waiting at the Knowledge Park police station for the fifth day in a row, Chanam’s elder brother Ravikanta Chanam told The Indian Express, “He reached Delhi on September 7 from Andhra Pradesh, where he did his schooling. He wanted to attend a concert by The Chainsmokers in Greater Noida’s Expo Mart on September 8 with his friends. He has been missing since the concert ended.”

A resident of Imphal in Manipur, Chanam is pursuing a BA degree at Imphal University, he added.

“The footage shows them waiting at the gate for five minutes before being joined by other friends. Hundreds attended the concert and we are trying to go through CCTV footage to see if we can spot him during the concert later. A missing person’s case has been registered on the basis of his brother’s complaint,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, Station House Officer, Knowledge Park police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“One of the three friends who went to the concert with him claimed he had given his wallet and mobile phone to them,” his brother said.

Recalling the day he went missing, his brother added, “His friends claimed they last spotted him around 9 pm. The concert got over around 10 pm and they started looking for him. They asked security guards at the event venue but couldn’t find him.”

Unable to locate him, they went back to their home in Arjun Nagar, Green Park. “They did not approach police that day. Around 12.30 pm on September 9, when he had been untraceable for more than 12 hours, they informed me about what had happened. I lodged a complaint at Knowledge Park police station the next day,” his brother said.

