21-year-old ‘gangraped’ in Lucknow

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three people in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow district after being abducted on Saturday morning, police said. While an FIR was lodged on Sunday, police are yet to make an arrest. The woman, a resident of a village under Mohanlalganj police station, was called by a friend to meet him near the village, from where she was abducted in a car in which two more persons were present, according to police. The woman was allegedly gangraped by the three and finally left near her village around 9 am on Sunday, after which she walked home and informed her parents, police said.

An FIR for gangrape and abduction was lodged at Mohanlalganj police station against the unidentified accused on Sunday. Mohanlalganj Circle Officer Raj Kumar Shukla said the woman is not able to recall details of the incident because of the trauma and her medical examination report will help determine if she was drugged before being assaulted..

“The FIR has been registered against unidentified persons,” said Shukla.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App