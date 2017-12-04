20 burnt voter ID cards found behind polling booth

The district administration, however, said they were not sure if the cards were fake and were looking into it. (Representational Image) The district administration, however, said they were not sure if the cards were fake and were looking into it. (Representational Image)

Around 20 voter ID cards were found burnt in the backyard of a school that had served as a polling booth in the recently-concluded urban local body elections in Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr on Saturday. The cards were brought to the notice of authorities by a BJP candidate who had lost the election there and claimed the voting process was compromised. The district administration, however, said they were not sure if the cards were fake and were looking into it.

In another incident in the district, five fake Aadhar cards were found on two persons. Both were arrested and police suspect they were part of a larger scam. “The information of the voter ID cards was given by BJP’s Nagar Palika ward 15 candidate, who had lost in the polls. Following the incident, he alleged fake voting. However, we are yet not sure if the cards are real or fake,” said Bulandshahr District Magistrate (DM) Roshan Jacob, adding that the cards were found after the counting of votes, which, according to her, went smooth and fair.

“I have asked the Additional DM (City) to look into the matter and submit findings by tomorrow. He has said that the numbers on the voter IDs were visible and it would be matched with those on the voters’ list. They will check if they are real voter IDs. If they are real then there should not be a problem. In that case we will also talk to the people named, and ask how their voter IDs landed in the pile behind the polling booth,” DM said.

Meanwhile, about the fake Aadhar card, SP Bulandshahr Muniraj G said that a case has been registered at the Anupshahr police station under the sections 466 (forgery of record of Court or of public register) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of IPC against two people who have been arrested.

“There were total five Aadhar cards found from the possession of Mukesh (35) and Rohdas (20) on Saturday night and both have been arrested. We are trying to get more information from them and that if they were part of any racket running for fake Aadhar cards.” Shaym Pratap Patel, SHO Anupshahr police station said. Earlier, more than 100 alleged fake voters were detained from several polling booths in Saharanpur, Baghpat and Bulandshahr following complaints. This include detaining children of age 10 and 13 years, who were trying to vote at different polling booths on Wednesday.

