19-year-old thrown out of moving vehicle, dies

A 19-year-old girl died after she was allegedly pushed off a moving three-wheeler when the driver and three others, including a minor, attempted to snatch her purse on Friday night, said police. Aliganj Circle Officer Vivek Tripathi said the girl had boarded the tempo from Dubagga to her home at Amrapali Colony. He said the girl, a saleswoman, had asked her mother to receive her at IIM Road, where she was to alight.

“Her mother had been waiting at the stop but the vehicle did not stop there. The girl was heard shouting for help and she asked a few people waiting nearby on motorcycles to follow the tempo. Fearing that they may get caught, the accused threw her off the moving vehicle,” said Tripathi. She had suffered a head injury. Her family rushed her to the nearest private hospital which referred her to King George’s Medical University where she died on Saturday morning.

Tripathi said the police have taken two persons into custody and they were questioned. He said one had admitted to their motive of snatching the girl’s purse and denied that she was sexually assaulted. He is learnt to have said that two others had traveled with the girl but they alighted near Joggers’ Park. A search is on for the other accused. An FIR under relevant IPC sections including 304(culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s father.

