18 held in 10 encounters over 24 hrs, say UP police

A total of 18 criminals were arrested in 10 encounters that took place in the state over the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

At least seven police officers were injured in the encounters, of which three took place in Shamli, two in Bulandshahr, two in Kanpur Nagar and one each in Saharanpur, Baghpat and Lucknow.

While two of the captured criminals carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 each on their heads, two others had a cash reward of Rs 20,000 each and another of Rs 15,000 on their heads.

A total of 19 firearms including a carbine, Rs 3,20,000 in cash, five bikes and four four-wheelers were recovered as well.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shamli, Ajay Pal said, “Three encounters took place in the district in the last 24 hours. One was with two ATM robbers, another was with three truck robbers and the third was with a wanted member of the Bawariya gang. Four police officers were injured.”

According to the Lucknow police, Naresh Bhati, a known gangster from western UP, was among the two injured in a police encounter that took place in Para locality of Lucknow Wednesday night. Two police constables were also hurt in the exchange of fire.

In Baghpat, a murder accused, identified as Deepak, was injured and subsequently arrested with two of his associates. He was carrying a Rs 15,000 bounty on his head.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, one Suraj Sharma, who was trying to escape after snatching Rs 15,000 from a local resident, was injured in a police encounter.

In Bulandshahr, one Mukesh Singh was arrested after he was injured in a police encounter. He was trying to escape after committing a robbery in Khanpur police station area, said police.

In Saharanpur, one Jagpal was injured in an encounter while he was trying to flee after looting a motorcycle. He was later arrested.

