11.31 lakh NCC cadets to take part in Yoga Day

A staggering 11.31 lakh members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) across the country will participate in a Yoga session at the same time across the country on the International Day of Yoga, NCC director general, Anirudh Chakravarty said on Monday.

Lt Gen Chakravarty said that “the prime focus of NCC cadets is to manifest the plan of ministry of Ayush to make the International Day of Yoga – to be conducted all over the world in more than 175 countries as mandated by the United Nations – a grand success. All activities of NCC for the day will be in synergy with ministry of Ayush, as per their roadmap.”

Last December, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted an India-led resolution declaring June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga’.

Chakravarty informed that “approximately 90,000 cadets from Uttar Pradesh in nearly 200 venues are undergoing training for the various Asanas. The same strength of cadets will be participating on June 21 at those venues. The remarkable feature of the day will be that all over the world, the event will start at 7 am (IST) and end at 7:35 am with people performing Yoga at the same time as per their respective time zones.”

“Similarly, all NCC cadets will participate pan-India at the same time on June 21 at all pre-planned venues. The strength of NCC cadets participating across the country is approximately 11.31 lakhs. This astounding and exceptional event will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records,” Chakravarty said. He added that the modalities of a “massive” expansion plan of NCC are being worked out.

