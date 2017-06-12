10 killed as car falls into canal

The car being pulled out of the canal in Mathura on Sunday. (Source: PTI) The car being pulled out of the canal in Mathura on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Ten people, including nine members of a family, died when the car in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Mathura under Magorra police station on Sunday. The deceased include five minors, police said. The victims were on their way to Mehndipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan from Bareilly when the mishap took place around 4 am.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Harish Chand, lost control, following which the car fell into the Fatehpur Sikri canal. Prime facie, the vehicle may have been speeding on the narrow bridge along the canal or the driver may have dozed off leading to the accident, PTI quoted station-incharge Harish Vardhan Singh as saying.

The car was pulled out of the canal through tractors. All the bodies have been fished out, police said, adding the victims belonged to Bareilly, PTI reported. The head of the family has been identified as Mahesh Sharma.

After the accident, locals protested and were not ready to hand over the bodies, alleging that a number of accidents have taken place at that spot but no remedial measures have been taken by the local administration so far. “They were pacified later and victims’ family members in Bareilly have been informed about the accident,” said SSP, Vinod Kumar Mishra. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted over the incident. “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the unfortunate accidents in Mathura and Beed. May the injured recover soon,” she tweeted.

