Lucknow: Trauma Centre fully functional, say hospital authorities; patient-rush, confusion back too

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre is fully functional after Saturday’s fire, said hospital authorities. On the ground, however, patients and their attendants at the premier hospital were a confused lot. “When I got the news of the fire I just took the child in my arms and ran outside. From there we were sent to the Gandhi ward of KGMU. At around 1.30 am doctor asked me to take the patient back to the Trauma Centre. At six in the morning, again I was sent to the Gandhi ward and at around 11.30 am, I was sent back to the Trauma Centre,” said Sarwan Chaudhary, who was on the fourth floor of the Trauma Centre attending the treatment of his friend’s eight-months-old child.

By Saturday afternoon, however, the trauma centre was teeming with patients like any other day. Some, like Shiv Paltan Dwivedi from Rae Bareli decided to return the KGMU after news broke that the Trauma Centre was fully functional.

“My brother Durga Prasad was admitted at the Trauma Centre after a road accident. After the fire I put him on a stretcher and rushed out. Suddenly, he started bleeding profusely from the wound on his head. I rushed to another hospital in Telibagh. There they took Rs 10,000 from me but did nothing. In the morning I got him discharged and brought him back to KGMU Gandhi ward,” said Dwivedi.

According to Pragya Nand Upasak, PRO, KGMU Trauma Centre, “All the facilities in the Trauma Centre are fully functional. Everything is normal now and most of the patients are back and are getting proper treatment.”

At the Trauma Centre’s orthopedic ward, however, the beds were empty. All the patients here were at the KGMU’s orthopedic ward instead.

“There were around 32 patients last night when the fire broke and all were rushed to safety. The ward is fully functional. There is some problem in the air conditioning and as soon as that is taken care of, we will bring back them back,” said a resident doctor.

