Lucknow: Sisters found dead in their home, murder case lodged

Two sisters — Juggan Srivastava (65) and Sandal Srivastava (45) — were found dead at their home in Lucknow’s Gudamba police station area on Sunday morning. The door of the house in Bajrang Bihar Colony on Kursi Road was found open by a friend of the sisters’ nephew Dhruv. When informed, Dhruv went in to check, and found them dead, police said.

Dhruv, who has lodged a police complaint alleging that his aunts had been murdered, told police he got a call from his friend Prashant Yadav on Sunday about the door of his aunts’ home being open. He then called on their phone, but it went unanswered, police said. When he reached their home, he found them lying on their beds, while their belongings had been “disturbed”, police said.

SP (Trans-Gomti) Harendra Kumar said there was no sign of forced entry in the house. “Robbery is not suspected. A few belongings were found disturbed but that appears to have been done to divert attention. Police are working on the case and hope to work it out soon,” he added. An FIR has been registered under IPC 302 (murder) against unidentified persons. Gudamba SHO Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said the women were the only residents of the house and operated a general store there. He added that while a postmortem report is awaited, prima facie it appeared that the two had been smothered to death as they were no injury marks.

