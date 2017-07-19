Mumbai: Locomotive engine derails on Central Railway, no casualty reported

Officials said no casualty was reported. Seven train services towards Pune were, however, delayed due to the derailment. The officials said traffic movement on both up and down directions were restored by 8 pm. (Representative Image) Officials said no casualty was reported. Seven train services towards Pune were, however, delayed due to the derailment. The officials said traffic movement on both up and down directions were restored by 8 pm. (Representative Image)

The single loco engine of 17031 CSTM-Hyderabad express on the Central Railway (CR) derailed on the middle line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill stations at 3.30 pm Tuesday. The engine derailed after its wheels crashed against a boulder on the tracks. Officials said no casualty was reported. Seven train services towards Pune were, however, delayed due to the derailment. The officials said traffic movement on both up and down directions were restored by 8 pm.

Also, due to waterlogging of tracks near Valsad station on the Western Railway, five long distance train services towards Mumbai were cancelled, while four were partially cancelled and one had to be terminated for a short period of time.

