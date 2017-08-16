Less noise, more music: Celebrations quieter this year in Mumbai

Though speakers were replaced by other musical instruments such as dhol tashas, drums and banjos, noise limits were exceeded. “We clocked a sound level of 114 dB. The cops asked us to keep it low, but allowed us the use of speakers as it was also I-Day,” Pawan Parolkear from Banjo Group in Dadar said. Though speakers were replaced by other musical instruments such as dhol tashas, drums and banjos, noise limits were exceeded. “We clocked a sound level of 114 dB. The cops asked us to keep it low, but allowed us the use of speakers as it was also I-Day,” Pawan Parolkear from Banjo Group in Dadar said.

The use of loudspeakers went down significantly during Dahi Handi this year, according to a report by the Awaaz Foundation. Of the seven mandals surveyed in Bandra, Dadar and Worli by the NGO, only one was found using loudspeakers. The NGO has been recording noise levels during festivals since 2002.

“The use of loudspeakers at the mandals has reduced since last year. Only one mandal, opposite Bandra police station on Hill Road, had speakers and the noise level at this site was the highest at 113.3dB. This was even higher than the noise at the same site last year (103dB),” said Sumaira Abdulali, the convener of the Awaaz Foundation.

The banners on the mandal displayed the name of BJP president Ashish Shelar as the organiser. However, Shelar said, “I have not organised any Dahi Handi mandal in the city.”

The next highest noise level was recorded at Worli Naka at a mandal organised by Mahila Dahi Handi Congress party, where the levels went up to 101.3dB. However, according to Abdulali this noise was due to honking, whistles and drums/trumpets. “Since the sound was not amplified with loudspeakers, it did not carry to any distance and was loud only when standing immediately next to the noise source,” she said.

“We had taken permission for loudspeakers and so we used them. We are trying to keep the sound low,” an organiser from the Dahi Handi festival organised in Ghatkopar said.

Awaaz Foundation also receives inputs of noise rule violations from residents through their app. “But this year, so far, we have not received any complaint. Overall this year, celebrations have been much quieter,” said Abdulali. However, she suggested that the lack of loudspeakers has not drastically reduced noise levels.

“While the noise levels have reduced compared to last year, it is not a huge difference. However, Dahi Handi this year has been celebrated with the co-operation of almost everyone, including event organisers, political parties, the police and residents,” Abdulali said.

Areas in Thane, Borivali, Naupada, Kurla and Ghatkopar witnessed higher sound levels than mandated. According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, noise levels at residential and silence zones cannot exceed 50-55 dB during the day and 40-45 dB at night.

