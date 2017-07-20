Legislative council: SP protests ‘harassment’ of panchayat chairs, block chiefs

Dissatisfied with reply of the government, SP members walked out from the House. Chairman Ramesh Yadav rejected the adjournment on the notice. (Representative Image) Dissatisfied with reply of the government, SP members walked out from the House. Chairman Ramesh Yadav rejected the adjournment on the notice. (Representative Image)

Samajwadi party (SP) legislators walked out from the Legislative Council on Wednesday alleging that BJP government was harassing district panchayat chairpersons and block heads elected during previous regime.

They also alleged that the government was framing baseless allegations against these elected representatives to remove them from their posts so that by-elections are held and “BJP men” could replace them.

SP members raised the issue through an adjournment notice and mentioned such instances from Varanasi and Kanpur Dehat. SP state president and party MLA Naresh Uttam said that no-confidence motion was moved against zila panchayat chairperson in Varanasi, who is a Dalit, and district administration has fixed July 15 as date of voting on the motion. He further alleged that the BJP government got the date of voting extended to July 28 because they could not garner required number of votes against the sitting chairperson.

“We demand that date of voting in Varanasi should not be extended further because majority of zila panchayat members are in support of SP’s sitting chairperson,” Uttam claimed.

Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan alleged that DMs and SDMs have received directives from state headquarters to lodge fake cases and remove zila panchayat chairpersons and block heads.

Replying to the allegations, Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma said that Hasan’s allegations suit the period of previous regime when even an MP was elected unopposed. He said that if Varanasi zila panchayat members have moved no-confidence motion against the chairperson then DM has the right to conduct voting and there was no pressure from the state government to remove the chairperson .

Regarding Derapur block of Kanpur Dehat, Sharma said that 42 of 61 members have supported the no-confidence motion. “No written or verbal orders have been given for harassment or mounting pressure,” Sharma said, adding the district administration was free to take action as per rules.

Dissatisfied with reply of the government, SP members walked out from the House. Chairman Ramesh Yadav rejected the adjournment on the notice.

