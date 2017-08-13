Lawyer ‘suicide’: Body to be re-examined after colleagues allege murder

However, due to protests by the victim’s family and colleagues, the body will now undergo re-examination on Sunday,” said ASI Sukhdev Raj, in-charge of Miller Ganj police. (Representative Image) However, due to protests by the victim’s family and colleagues, the body will now undergo re-examination on Sunday,” said ASI Sukhdev Raj, in-charge of Miller Ganj police. (Representative Image)

A day after an advocate allegedly committed suicide at his office Monday, the body was again sent to Civil Hospital for re-examination after his colleagues alleged that it was a “murder”. Vishal Kumar,a resident of New Preet Nagar, was allegedly found hanging from his ceiling fan at his office Friday evening. A group of lawyers and his family on Saturday refused to cremate the body alleging murder. They alleged that the body had bruises.

On Saturday, after the body was handed over to Kumar’s kin after post mortem, they went to the cremation ground but later, proceeded towards Tajpur Road. Meanwhile, the police said that the post-mortem report had confirmed “hanging” as the cause of death and a suicide note was also found from the spot. However, due to protests by the victim’s family and colleagues, the body will now undergo re-examination on Sunday,” said ASI Sukhdev Raj, in-charge of Miller Ganj police.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App