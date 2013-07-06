Man rapes minor on pretext of marriage,hunt on

A 16-year-old girl,who is a Class XII student,has accused a married man of raping her on the pretext of marriage in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi. The accused is absconding,police said. In her complaint to the police,the victim claimed that the accused married her at a temple,in the presence of one of his friends to gain her trust,and then took her to Goa on a honeymoon,where he reportedly raped her several times.

The girl told police that she met the accused last year and that he posed as an IAF officer. The man began to meet her frequently and asked her to marry him. The girl suspected that the man was lying to her. After they returned from Goa,she decided to do a background check. She found that the residential address he gave was fake,he was unemployed,and that he was married to another woman.

