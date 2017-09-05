L-G Anil Baijal gives nod to mohalla clinics — with transparency rider

Delhi LG Anil Baijal. Delhi LG Anil Baijal.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Monday gave his nod to the setting up of the proposed mohalla clinics in the capital, ending the week-long impasse between the AAP government and his office. Clearing the pending files related to the AAP’s flagship programme — which were held up following allegations of corruption by the Congress — Baijal directed the government to migrate to an online system within six months to monitor the functioning of these clinics.

He further directed the government to incorporate “certain safeguards to promote transparency” in the functioning of these clinics. “It has been decided that the administrative department should evolve and migrate, within six months, to an online system based on Aadhaar/biometrics of patients. It is stressed that adequate safeguards to ensure data integrity and privacy of patients must be put in place by the administrative department,” he said.

The L-G also asked the government to ensure that selection of private premises for setting up of mohalla clinics should be done “through a transparent, open process as per the prevalent PWD/CPWD norms”. “These safeguards are aimed at developing a robust healthcare delivery system, besides addressing the complaints received in the implementation of the clinics so far. The selection of premises for setting up of AAMCs should be through a transparent and objective mechanism in such a way that the existing healthcare facilities are utilised in an optimum manner and the facilities are accessible to all, especially the weaker sections, without any duplication of scarce public resources,” Baijal said.

The L-G has also directed the Delhi government to “strictly follow” the conditions laid down by the land-owning agencies concerned for land use. He added that the health department “shall not transfer, assign or otherwise part with the ownership or possession of the whole or any part of the said land in any manner”. “Further, wherever required, statutory permissions and no objection certificates must be obtained from the local bodies/department concerned,” the L-G said.

