Kota witnesses fourth death due to swine flu since January

Four deaths have occurred in Kota due to Swine flu since January

Swine flu has claimed its fourth victim in this district this year as a 23-year-old woman died at a hospital in Jhalawar city a day after being tested H1N1 positive.

According to the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Kota, Dr Anil Kaushik, with this death, the toll due to swine flu touched four while as many as 24 people have been tested H1N1 positive in Kota division so far this year.

The woman, Parveen, a resident of Modak in this district, was admitted to the SRG Hospital in Jhalawar city on May 12 with labour pain. She was also suffering from severe fever, cough and cold, superintendent of the hospital Dr K K Sharma said.

She delivered a dead baby. The woman was tested H1N1 positive on Monday and was under medical observation. She died around 1 am on Tuesday, Dr Sharma said.”The rise in the number of swine flu cases is very unusual in this hot weather and it is a matter of research” Dr Kaushik said.

Following the rise in the number of swine flu cases in the region, relatives of those who were tested H1N1 positive have been given Tami flu tablets. Doctors are also carrying out the survey in affected areas.

