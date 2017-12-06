Yashwant Sinha jailed in Maharashtra: Support him, sending TMC MP to meet him, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed concern for senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who is protesting against the Maharashtra government over his demands for farmers in the state, and tweeted that she is sending party MP Dinesh Trivedi to meet him. The Trinamool chief also stated that Sinha has her “full support”.

“I am concerned about @YashwantSinha Ji former Union Finance Minister in jail. I am sending our MP Dinesh Trivedi to meet him. @YashwantSinha is fighting for the cause of farmers. He has our full support,” Mamata tweeted on Tuesday.

Sinha, a former finance minister, had gone to Akola three days ago to participate in the Kapus Soyabean Dhan (cotton, soya bean, paddy) Parishad, and was “detained” by police near the collectorate on Monday.

Since his release, he has been sitting on a dharna near the police station to press for seven demands: compensation to cotton farmers for losses incurred due to pink bollworm infestation, action against seed companies manufacturing bogus Bt seeds, bank officials and administration should execute loan waivers by personally going to gram panchayats, 100 per cent compensation for crop losses to moong, udid and soyabean farmers, uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pump sets, removal of unjust conditions from the gold mortgage waiver scheme of the state government for farmers and purchase of all farm produce at minimum support price by NAFED.

