Work for Mahakaran Metro station to start today

The work for the construction of Mahakaran Metro station near Writers’ Building in Kolkata will begin from Saturday midnight. This was announced by Managing Director of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) Satish Kumar. The area near the metro station will be cordoned off and all the agencies concerned have been informed to cooperate in the work. Traffic diversions may be imposed from Tuesday, sources in the traffic police said.

“From today construction of Mahakaran Metro station will start,” Kumar said. As per sources, KMRC had already paid more than Rs 10 crore to West Bengal Transport Corporation for the losses it would incur due to closure of tram services for three years for the construction work. Talking about the tunneling work under Brabourne Road, Kumar said that the work was over and they were satisfied with it. “Earlier, Howrah District Library had suffered damages during tunneling work but this time we were alert and worked on foundations and then allowed the tunnel work to proceed,” said the KMRC MD.

Construction work at the Esplanade metro station has begun too, Kumar informed. Esplanade station will function as an inter-change for three metro routes — the East-West Metro, North-South Metro and the Joka-BBD Bag Metro. This apart, tunnelling work for west-bound metro is also going on. Kumar said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which subsumed all indirect taxes and was implemented from July 1, is likely to raise the construction cost of East-West Metro. “GST will increase the construction cost. But the exact amount of the rise is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

