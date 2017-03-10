Woman ‘raped’ at Jadavpur beauty parlour, two arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly raped by a man in a beauty parlour in Purba Jadavpur in Kolkata on Monday night. Two persons were arrested in this case on Thursday. Sources said that the main accused, Raj Kumar, had even allegedly made a video of the alleged crime and threatened the women with dire consequences if she approached police. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited. Raj, who worked at the parlour, was allegedly helped by its caretaker, Amal, in the crime.

What else is making news:

According to police sources, the woman had met Raj while she was undergoing training at the parlour in Purba Jadavpur’s Mukundpur Road. As per the complaint lodged by the woman on Wednesday, Raj had invited her to the parlour around 8.30 pm on Monday for a drink. The parlour usually shuts around 8 pm. “When the woman reached the parlour, she was served some snacks and liquor. Only Raj and Amal were present there at that time. After she consumed the drink, she started feeling drowsy. She was then allegedly raped by Raj,” DC (South suburban division) Bandana Varun Chandra Shekhar told The Indian Express. The woman also alleged that the accused was “fully drunk”.

The DC said that Amal helped Raj arrange the snacks and liquor. Both were arrested on Thursday. “We are trying to verify the allegation that a video of the act was made. We are yet to trace any such video. The investigation is on,” said a police source.