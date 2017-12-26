Woman ‘hangs self’, husband held

The deceased was married to Buddhadeb Panja (55) — a chartered accountant. (Representational Image) The deceased was married to Buddhadeb Panja (55) — a chartered accountant. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in South 24 Parganas’ Budge Budge area on Monday, leading to her husband’s arrest. The deceased, Jayanti Panja Dali, was married to Buddhadeb Panja (55) — a chartered accountant. Jayanti’s family has accused her in-laws of mentally torturing her. Based on a complaint lodged with the police by the family, Buddhadeb was arrested, said police.

“The family has claimed that the husband had killed her and then hanged her from the ceiling fan in order to make it look like a suicide… He is being interrogated,” said a police officer, adding that Buddhadeb found Jayanti hanging. She was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“The family has alleged that the couple did not have a good relationship and would often fight. The cause of death can only be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” the officer said. The family of Jayanti — a MA graduate — has claimed that Buddhadeb used to force her to earn money, he added.

