Woman found dead, cops arrest live-in partner at Kolkata’s New Town

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed inside her rented house in New Town Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Police sources said prima facie it appeared as if the victim, Rekha Roy, was smothered to death. Roy worked as an SIS security guard at DLF II New Town. “Yesterday, her body was recovered from her rented house, which is owned by one Tapan Bapari… The deceased separated from her husband a few months ago owing to intimacy with one of her colleagues, Santu Kolia (29) from Gaighata,” said DC (Detective Department) K Sabri Rajkumar of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Sources said Roy had been living together with Kolia, and the two had had an argument over her marriage Wednesday. The fight took an ugly turn, and Kolia allegedly used a pillow to smother Roy to death before fleeing.

The matter came to light when the landlord didn’t get any response from Roy despite attempts to contact her. Nearby residents broke open the apartment door and found the victim’s body. They then informed the police, who initiated a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. “The accused (Kolia) has already been arrested,” said Rajkumar. Police sources further said the accused had admitted to his guilt.

