Withdraw false cases against Bhangar villagers: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday took out a rally at Bhangar in South-24 Parganas district and demanded withdrawal of

false cases lodged against villagers. Led by state Congress President Adhir Chowdhury, party workers also demanded restoration of law and order in the area.

“The state government must immediately withdraw false cases, which were lodged against villagers who took part in an agitation months ago. The government should also ensure peace in the area,” said Chowdhury.

The rally was taken out from Gazipur area in Bhangar.

