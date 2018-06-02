With Maheshtala, BJP continues to be main challenger to TMC

Besides bagging the second position in Maheshtala, BJP also increased its vote share to 23.7 per cent from 7.7 per cent in the 2016 Assembly election. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Besides bagging the second position in Maheshtala, BJP also increased its vote share to 23.7 per cent from 7.7 per cent in the 2016 Assembly election. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

At a time when the BJP has faced defeats in bypolls held across the country recently, the saffron party continues to emerge as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

After coming second in the three-tier state panchayat polls, the BJP on Thursday also came second in the Maheshtala Assembly bypoll, with its candidate Sujit Ghosh receiving 42,053 votes. The TMC retained the seat with a commanding majority (1,04,818 votes), while Congress-backed CPM candidate Prabhat Choudhury came third with 30,384 votes.

This stands in contrast to most previous elections, in which the BJP emerged third when facing a three-corner contest. In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left Front and Congress had entered into an electoral understanding, winning 76 seats and coming second in over 195 of 294 seats. The BJP, however, had won only three seats, emerged second in six out of 294 seats and came third in the rest of the seats.

However, the BJP usually emerged second in four-corner contests since the 2016 Assembly polls, excluding the Sabang Assembly bypoll in December last year. Besides bagging the second position in Maheshtala, BJP also increased its vote share to 23.7 per cent from 7.7 per cent in the 2016 Assembly election. The 16 per cent increase in its vote share has boosted the confidence of party leaders.

“Although we lost to TMC by a huge margin, our vote share has risen. Since the 2016 Assembly election, our vote share is always on the rise. This is a clear indication that people are supporting us and this will grow further. Now we are the only alternative to TMC and people have realised that,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

According to him, this year’s election results will rejuvenate his party workers before next year’s Lok Sabha polls, and the party is hopeful of putting up a better show next year.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, however, appeared unfazed by the BJP’s rise.

“Interestingly, our vote share is increasing as well. Two years ago, our winning margin (in Maheshtala) was over 12,000 votes. This time, we have won by a margin of over 60,000 votes. In addition, we have increased our vote share from 48 per cent to about 60 per cent. So, we are not bothered about who comes second or third. What is important is that people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee and her development model,” Chatterjee said.

The TMC leader also attributed BJP’s success in Maheshtala to the erosion in the support base of CPM and Congress.

“It is clear that those who have deserted the Left and Congress have found shelter in BJP. The erosion in their support base led to this situation. I would request all those who are leaving CPM and Congress to come and join TMC instead of finding shelter in BJP,” he said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App