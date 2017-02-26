‘Witch’ assaulted, driven out of Burdwan village

AN ELDERLY woman, in her 70s, was beaten up and driven out of her village at Ausgram in Burdwan’s Sukhadanga area, following allegations that she was practising witchcraft and had killed people with the help of black magic.

Police said that earlier this week, a local sadhu, Hansda, had alleged that the woman was a witch and “practised black magic every night with the intention of killing every man” in the village.

“The next day, the sadhu’s daughter allegedly fell ill. She was suffering from an unidentified disease. Though she was taken to the rural health centre, she died. Following this, the sadhu and his wife Lakshmi reiterated that the woman was practising black magic and that she had in fact killed their daughter,” said a police officer.

Sources said a kangaroo court was set up in the village on Thursday, which ruled that the woman has to pay a compensation of Rs 1.2 lakh to the family. “She didn’t have the money to pay… After that she was forced to stay under a tree, which is outside the village. She was not allowed inside anymore,” said an officer.

“No case has been registered in the matter yet. We are investigating the issue and will soon take action,” the officer added.