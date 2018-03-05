Will wipe out TMC from West Bengal just like CPM from Tripura: Dilip Ghosh

“CPM has lost the election in Tripura. Therefore, they should shed tears. Instead, we are seeing that TMC leaders are shedding CPM’s tears,” Dilip Ghosh said. “CPM has lost the election in Tripura. Therefore, they should shed tears. Instead, we are seeing that TMC leaders are shedding CPM’s tears,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the BJP’s victory in the Tripura Assembly polls, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that the TMC was “shedding CPM’s tears”. He further said that his party would “wipe out” TMC from West Bengal just like it had wiped out CPM from Tripura.

On Saturday, BJP ended the 25-year-rule of CPM in Tripura in a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Following the declaration of the results, TMC chief Banerjee blamed the Congress’s “failure” and CPM’s “surrender” for BJP’s win in Tripura.

Reacting to her remarks, Ghosh on Sunday said, “CPM has lost the election in Tripura. Therefore, they should shed tears. Instead, we are seeing that TMC leaders are shedding CPM’s tears. This is very strange and it seems that following our party’s victory in Tripura, didimoni (Banerjee) has suffered the most. She desperately wanted CPM to win in Tripura so that West Bengal CPM could get some oxygen from there. However, Modi’s jhadu (broom) has wiped both CPM and Congress out from there.” Shifting his focus to Bengal, the state BJP president said his party will wipe out the TMC from West Bengal just like it wiped out CPM from Tripura.

Rethink cry in Bengal CPM

The Tripura poll result has spurred a growing cry within the West Bengal CPM to rethink the party’s draft political resolution and forge an alliance with other parties, especially Congress, to defeat BJP and TMC. A senior state CPM leader said the time had come for the party to adopt a definite approach to achieve its goals and such discussions must be held at the 22nd Party Congress in Hyderabad next month.

“We alone cannot defeat BJP, therefore we will need support of other parties. It is the need of the hour to enter into an alliance with the Congress in a bid to survive in politics… We have to convince our central leadership to take a final decision at the party congress,” said a CPM state secretariat member.

