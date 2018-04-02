Will have to reschedule Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal: state BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) BJP chief Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

The schedule of BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal is likely to change following the announcement of panchayat poll dates in the state.

Shah was scheduled to visit Siliguri and Kolkata on April 8 and 9. However, the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Saturday announced that panchayat polls will be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5 and poll notification will be issued on April 2. The WBSEC also announced April 9 as the last date of filing nomination papers by contesting candidates. According to the party, workers will be busy helping their candidates file nomination papers and therefore, will not be able to able to engage in arrangements for Shah’s visit.

“He was all set to come to the state on April 8 and 9. After WBSEC announced the panchayat poll dates, it is now unlikely that he will come as scheduled. The last date of filing nomination papers is April 9 and our workers will not be able to give their time to make preparations for Amit Shah ji’s visit. Under such circumstances, we will have to reschedule his visit,” state BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee told The Indian Express.

