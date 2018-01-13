‘Will go ahead with rally only if law & order situation improves’

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files)

THE STATE BJP on Friday said that it will go ahead with BJYM’s motorcycle rally on January 15 — as directed by the Calcutta High Court — only if the law and order situation improves in the state. “The court has asked us to start the rally again from January 15… and the state government has assured the court that it would provide us security. We are yet to take a final call regarding this. If the law and order situation improves, we will go ahead with the rally. But the rally has been postponed as of now,” said state BJP leader president Dilip Ghosh.

Along with Ghosh, party leader Mukul Roy and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took part in a sit-in-demonstration in front of the Gandhi Statue at Mayo Road to protest against Trinamool Congress’ alleged attack on BJP workers on Friday. Later, they met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan, seeking his intervention to contain the situation.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Raj Bhavan, Ghosh said party workers will organise sit-in-demonstrations outside every police station in the state on Saturday.

“The state government made every attempt to stop our motorcycle rally. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had flagged off the rally at New Digha yesterday (Thursday). Despite having a court order to take out the rally, police stopped our workers at several places,” he said.

“Today, BJP workers were beaten up at Binani Bhavan and outside the state party headquarters. Many of our workers were injured and their vehicles destroyed. Surprisingly, all these attacks took place in the presence of police personnel. Even the court-appointed special observer was attacked… his vehicle was damaged. Therefore, we decided to call off the rally, as it was not possible to organise it under such circumstances,” he added.

“Later, our counsel told the Calcutta High Court that we have no faith in the state police, as it could not give us protection despite the earlier HC order granting us permission to take out the rally. The court said the rally will take place and asked the state government to make adequate security arrangements…,” Ghosh said.

“…We have told the Governor that there is no democracy in West Bengal. Here, the state government does not follow court’s order and the Constitution. The Opposition does not enjoy democratic rights,” he added, while claiming that the Governor has assured the party delegation that he would take up the matter with the Centre.

