Will act against those trading college seats for money: Partha Chatterjee

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Tuesday said action will be taken against those demanding money from students in exchange for admission to colleges, irrespective of party affiliation. Chatterjee was responding to allegations by students seeking admission in city colleges that people from Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) — the student wing of TMC — have been asking for money in exchange for admission. The minister also said similar measures would be followed against colleges from where such complaints are received.

“Irrespective of party affiliation, action will be taken against anyone indulging in such activities. No one will be spared. If allegations are proved true, then action will be taken not only against persons involved in such activities, but also against colleges from where such complaints are received. The state government will not tolerate any unethical activity, and students should get admission based on their merit,” he said.

Chatterjee had received such complaints from South City College, Jaipuria College, Surendranath College, Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Asutosh College, Vidysagar College and Bangabasi College. Students had alleged that leaders of college student unions were asking for Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in exchange for admission. The Trinamool leader further said that if needed, the state government would allow banks to control the admission process.

“If the situation does not change, then we will allow banks to take admission of students. Colleges will have no involvement in the admission process, as students will directly go to respective banks to take admission,” Chatterjee said.

TMCP president Jaya Dutta on Tuesday visited some colleges in Kolkata and said no TMCP leader was involved in the admission process, alleging “outsiders” had been involved.

