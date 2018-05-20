West Midnapore: Woman made to do squats holding ears in front of TMC office

This photograph of a woman with a garland of shoes around her neck and squatting holding her ears in front of TMC office was tweeted by Sourish Mukherjee, media-in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Source: Twitter/@me_sourish) This photograph of a woman with a garland of shoes around her neck and squatting holding her ears in front of TMC office was tweeted by Sourish Mukherjee, media-in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Source: Twitter/@me_sourish)

A photograph of a woman with a garland of shoes around her neck and squatting holding her ears in front of TMC office in West Midnapore went viral on Saturday.

While police refused to comment, local sources said the incident was a fallout of a rivalry between local groups. TMC said no party worker was involved in the incident. Local sources said the incident took place on Friday evening in front of TMC’s office at Bagdubi village at Midnapore Sadar.

The woman’s husband is a former panchayat samity member of TMC , local sources said. During the polling on Monday, the couple allegedly had an argument with TMC workers over some issues. On Friday, the woman’s husband was called at the TMC office where he was allegedly beaten up by party workers, they said.

Locals said that when the woman found out that his husband didn’t return home after a long time, she too went to the party office. “The woman was then asked to apologise and squat holding her ears. The incident was captured on camera by TMC workers,” a local told The Sunday Express.

Sourish Mukherjee, media-in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, tweeted the picture, alleging that the woman was made to squat as a punishment for not voting for TMC in the rural polls. “A housewife was forced to walk around the village wearing a garland of shoes. She was also forced to squat holding her ears in front of the TMC office. Her crime, she dared to vote against TMC,” he tweeted.

In Medinipur Sadar, No 4 Kanshabati area, Bagdubi village: A housewife was forced to walk around the village wearing a garland of shoes. She was also forced to squat holding her ears in front of the TMC office.

Her crime, she dared to vote against TMC…#SaveBengal

West Midnapore TMC president Ajit Maity said though the picture isn’t fake, it has got nothing to do with the polls.

“No TMC worker is involved. It was no way connected to panchayat poll. The couple had some issues with locals and there is rivalry between two groups. This could be a fallout of that rivalry. We are trying to find out who are involved. TMC never promotes such actions,” he said.

