West Bengal: Won’t allow extreme religious teachings in schools, says Partha Chatterjee

ASSERTING THAT it would not allow “extreme religious teachings” in any educational institution, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the state government was monitoring schools run by private trusts, perceived to be close to the RSS.

Speaking at the Assembly, Chatterjee said, “We are monitoring several schools (run by trusts) and are checking whether these were set up adhering to state government norms. Even if these were set up as per norms, we will not allow extreme religious teachings in schools. We want to see schools imparting constructive education for the benefit of the state and the country.”

Last year, the state government had issued showcause notices to around 125 schools run by three trusts — Sarada Shishu Tirtha, Saraswati Shishu Mandir and Vivekananda Vidya Vikas Parishad — which claim to be affiliated to RSS-backed Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan. The notices were issued on grounds that these did not obtain ‘no objection’ certificates (NOC) from the state government. Following this, several schools had moved court.

“Based on complaints, 125 out of 493 schools (run by private trusts) have been summoned, which did not acquire NOC from the state government to run their institutions. I do not know whether these schools are affiliated to RSS or not. I only know that despite not obtaining NOC, these schools are functioning in the state… and we have asked them to shut down such institutions,” Chatterjee said.

“Some of the schools have moved court… we will take steps accordingly,” he added. Chatterjee again accused the Centre of not providing funds under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. “The Centre had allotted funds for West Bengal under Sarva Shikhsa Abhiyan but we have received only 30 per cent of the total fund… I will write to the Union HRD Ministry in this regard,” he added.

