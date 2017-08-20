Woman found dead at in-laws’ house

An 18-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Phoolbagan area of Kolkata. Sources in the police said Rajlakshmi Das, a Class X student, was found frothing at the mouth and bleeding from the nose on Friday night by her 24-year-old husband, Manish Das, when he came home. She was rushed to NRS hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

The woman’s family has blamed her in-laws for the death. They alleged that her in-laws were late in rushing her to hospital.

The woman’s family has sought a legal inquiry into the matter. Police have interrogated the husband, who works for an online shopping company.

Sources in the police said that around six months ago the duo fell in love and got married. The woman was staying with her husband and in-laws at Srikrishna Das Lane.

“The body has been sent for postmortem,” said a police officer.

