Woman dies, 3 missing as boat sinks into river

A woman died while three others are missing after a boat sank in Mundeshwari river in Hoogly district on Friday. Sources said that 40 passengers were travelling to Khanakul Balipur on the battery-run boat.

The boatman, however, lost control over the boat, following which it sank, sources said. An NDRF team rushed to the spot and managed to rescue 36 passengers. Rescue operation is still on. The deceased has been identified as Kajal Bera.

Sources said all the passengers are residents of Khanakul where around 16 villages are under water as Rupnarayan river has touched the danger mark following incessant rain in the state.

Besides Khanakul, Goghal and Arambag in the district are also facing severe waterlogging, sources said.

