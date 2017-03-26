West Bengal: Week later, cargo movement from ports returns to normal

Because of fake currency reaching ports, directors of revenue intelligence ordered no movement of containers from the post. (File) Because of fake currency reaching ports, directors of revenue intelligence ordered no movement of containers from the post. (File)

Nearly a week after cargo containers were stuck at various state seaports after authorities ordered “increased” inspection of those that were unloaded between March 1 and March 17, the situation has returned to normal. Acting on a tip-off about a large consignment of fake Indian currency reaching the ports, the directorate of revenue intelligence and customs officials ordered containers that were unloaded in Kolkata and Haldia ports to not leave the port premises without authorisation. The search started on March 18. Container ships were allowed to dock and unload during this time.

“Those cargo containers which had been unloaded between March 1 and March 17 are being allowed to move now. Situation is normal now and there is no congestion,” said S Balaji Arun Kumar, deputy chairman, Kolkata Port Trust.

According to the source, cargo containers from Bangladesh, Middle-East, Srilanka and Pakistan were under scanner and are still being thoroughly checked.

“Normally cargo containers are examined before they are allowed to move from the port. But, following the alert, we increased the level of examination. We have developed a system and based on our intelligence, containers are being examined,” a top officials of Kolkata Customs told The Sunday Express.

The official added that “top and regular” importers were allowed some exception. “Based on certain criteria, containers were selected, examined and then cleared. So far nothing suspicious has been found. Search operation will continue.”

Suspending movement of container had raised concerns of congestion.

“Containers were not moving out from the ports on March 18 and 19,” said a source. “The situation was chaotic last week.”

