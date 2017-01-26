West Bengal: Wanted Maoist couple surrenders, police say big blow to extremists

Maoists Ranjit Pal and Anita Pal surrender before police in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Maoists Ranjit Pal and Anita Pal surrender before police in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

Maoist couple Ranjit Pal and Anita surrendered before the West Bengal Police on Wednesday, a development which the state police chief called “extremely important”. “There are a lot of cases are there against Pal and Anita. It’s an extremely important surrender for the state police,” said Surjit Kar Purkayastha, DGP (West Bengal). “They realised that they were going the wrong way and hence surrendered.” According to Purkayastha, the last two years have seen a total of 219 “Maoists” surrender. At a time when the violent protests in Bhangar are being attributed to the presence of ultra left outfits, the surrender, the police said, is a big blow for the CPI (Maoist).

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Ranjit and Anita were dressed in dark green shirts and trousers while surrendering before Purkayastha, Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, ADG (CID) Dr. Rajesh Kumar and DC (STF) Murlidhar Sharma.

“Ranjit is believed to have been a senior member of the Bengal-Orissa-Jharkhand (BOJ) border area committee that oversees Maoist operations in parts of south Bengal (Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore), Orissa (Mayurbhanj) and Jharkhand (East Singhbhum),”said an official.

Police claimed that Ranjit was involved in the killing of JMM MP Sunil Mahato in Jharkhand. He was also believed to had been in-charge of all Maoist activities in Dalna and Ayodhya hills in Purulia and Jharkhand adjoining Purulia for 17 years and also of running arms training camps in Nandigram.

After surrendering, Ranjit said: “I am sorry towards everyone who have lost lives. I have followed this path for 17 years and now I feel it is of no use.”

According to police sources Ranjit Pal is a native of Barikul of Bankura district while Anita is from Nandigram , East Midnapore. “I was influenced by Nandigram movement. I have been a part of Maoist squad for 10 years,” said Anita.

While reading out a written statement Ranjit said, “I am satisfied with the way West Bengal government has worked. I will also appeal to other Maoists to return to the mainstream.”

According to officials, the surrender was a result of efforts made by the Kolkata Special Task Force and Bengal police.

“We have been talking to them for quite some time to facilitate the surrender, finally they gave themselves up,” a senior official said.