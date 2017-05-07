West Bengal: Two students drown in pond inside college campus

TWO SECOND-year students of marine engineering drowned in a pond inside their college campus in Taratala, Kolkata, late on Friday evening.

Animesh Raj (20) and Anshu Sreevastav (20), students of Indian Maritime University, were trying to catch fish from the pond along with another friend Amit Kumar Jha, police said. One of the boys then accidentally slipped into the 20 feet deep pond, following which the other two jumped into the water to save him. While Amit, who knew swimming, survived, Animesh and Anshu drowned, sources said.

The students were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased were BTech students and natives of Bihar. A case of unnatural death has been registered by Taratala Police.

“There were no external injuries on the bodies. What transpired that evening and the exact sequence of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The pool is located behind the boys’ hostel and is quite deep. It is also surrounded by a wall,” said a police officer, adding, they are probing from all possible angles.

Meanwhile, Anshu’s family members have lodged a complaint at Taratala police station, alleging that he was “beaten up” and “thrown into water”. They have demanded a proper probe into the matter. Police are likely to question Anshu’s classmates and college authorities soon, sources said.

“A complaint has been received from the family of Anshu Sreevastav alleging that he was beaten and then thrown in water,” said DC (Behala) Meeraj Khalid.

