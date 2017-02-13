West Bengal: Two of our MLAs were molested by guards, says Congress

The Congress alleged on Sunday that security guards had molested two of its women legislators inside the Assembly during the February 8 session when Opposition leaders were evicted for protesting inside the House. During the scuffle, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan was allegedly injured and is currently admitted in a city hospital where he had undergone surgery He is stable..

“Our female MLAs were molested by security guards. We strongly condemn this. We have decided to organise a march to the Assembly on February 15,” said Adhir Chowdhury, state Congress chief. The march will be taken out from Wellington Square in Central Kolkata at 2 pm.

According to Chowdhury, the Congress will continue to boycott the current Assembly session, which will continue till February 16, until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised for the incident. “At present there is no freedom of speech inside the Assembly. There is no point attending the session when voices of the Opposition are not heard,” Chowdhury said.

He also described Banerjee’s visit to Mannan at the hospital on Saturday as a “damage control exercise”.

On the state budget, which was presented on Friday, the state Congress chief termed it a “list of lies”. “The state government had claimed that a total investment of Rs 7.13 lakh crore had come in the state in last three years from its Bengal Global Business Summits. Why was there no mention of such investments in the budget? In the name of the budget, the state government is only telling lies,” Chowdhury added.