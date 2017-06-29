Two men held for ‘harassing’ woman on Facebook

KOLKATA POLICE has arrested two men for allegedly harassing a woman on social media. The accused — Gautam Mukherjee (63) and Chayan Kanjilal (26) — had asked for sexual favours from the woman on Facebook, police said. The duo are residents of Cossipore area in north Kolkata.

“The woman had lodged a complaint against the two on Tuesday. They were arrested the same day. It is alleged that the accused duo had asked for sexual favours from the woman on Facebook,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg. The complainant is a post-graduate student of Rabindra Bharati University.

As per police sources, the accused duo lived in the same locality as that of the woman and were members of a local club. They were even allegedly harassing and stalking the woman since several months. Sources said the woman had met Gautam four years ago when she had joined the club. He had tried to befriend her. She has alleged that he would also sent her obscene text messages, following which she had warned him, they said.

“Gautam had written sexually explicit posts on the timeline of the victim, asking for sexual favours. Chayan had shared those posts on his own timeline. This had caused much harassment to the victim. Both have been arrested,” said a police official.

