West Bengal: Two killed in crude bomb blast

Two persons were killed and as many injured in crude bomb blasts in separate incidents on Monday night. Police sources said that in both the blasts, bombs went off accidentally while being made. The deaths were reported from Arjunnagar village in East Midnapore district.

Out of the two deceased, police have identified one as Bakul Barik. Police did not confirm which party the deceased were affiliated to. Sources in the police said the crude bombs were being manufactured at a small mud house at the backyard of Barik’s house. In the second incident, Dipak Singh and Pratap Mondal sustained injuries in the explosion that took place at a deserted spot in Howrah district’s Uluberia. The duo are being treated at Uluberia Subdivisional Hospital.

