West Bengal turns saviour to CESC’s crisis

The state utilities, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) and WPDCL, on Thursday turned saviour by supplying 700MW to crisis starved CESC after its 750 MW Budge Budge power station tripped this morning. CESC said the three units of Budge Budge power station totalling 750MW tripped at 9.53 am.

A WBSEDCL official claimed it has supplied 700MW when the demand was around 1250 MW since morning and in evening they have allocated 350MW to CESC till normalcy returns. With backup from state power, CESC said it was able to normalise the supply by 10.30am. Sources said, CESC group Haldia Energy generated in full capacity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a high level meeting at the state secretariat with the power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and other senior power officials to ensure all possible help to tide over the crisis. It was learnt that Banerjee has directed power minister to look into the matter so that Madhyamik examinees and people in general face no problem.

Chattopadhyay said, the Purulia pump storage power plant was pushed into generation within 15 mintues of the tripping instead of normal generation at night. CESC said Unit II (250 MW) was synchronised at 3:45 pm, followed by Unit I (250 MW) at 4:15 pm, the third unit is expected to be back by 5 pm. A CESC spokesman thanked the state utility for coming to the help of CESC with additional supply of power.

As an abundant precaution, CESC had also procured 600 MW power from other sources, specially keeping the ongoing examinations in view, the utility said.