Trinamool worker killed in clash over ‘land dispute’

A TRINAMOOL Congress member was killed while several others were injured in a clash that took place between two groups at Jeliakhali village in North-24 Parganas Sandeshkhali on Saturday morning. Sources said the two groups fought over land dispute and to take control over the area.

Three persons, including a woman, received bullet injuries. Over 15 others sustained injuries in the clash. Nearly 13 houses were torched and a few vehicles damaged by members of both the groups, sources said.

“One person died in the clash,” said SP (North-24 Parganas) Bhaskar Mukherjee. The deceased has been identified as Nizamuddin Molla (35).

Sources said local strongmen, Joynal Molla and Nizamuddin Molla alias Moina Molla, had fought over establishing control in the area by capturing land in the past as well. The conflict between the two groups is old, but it turned nasty on Saturday when Nizamuddin and Joymal indulged into a fight over ownership of a local land, said sources. The fight turned violent. Both the groups used pistols, bombs and lathis in the clash, as per PTI. Violence continued for more than an hour.

“The two groups hurled bombs at each other and a few rounds of bullets were also fired. Several houses were torched. The situation is being monitored. We are yet to ascertain who started the firing,” a police official told The Sunday Express.

RAF and combat force personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, sources said. Trinamool district president Jyoti Priya Mullick blamed the BJP for the violence.

“The land dispute between Joynal Molla and Moina Molla is quite old. Joynal Molla is backed by BJP. It’s is BJP’s conspiracy to create trouble in the area. All those who have been injured are TMC members. We are at the receiving end of this violence,” he said.

BJP rubbished the allegations, saying the clash was the fallout of Trinamool’s internal feud.

“Joynal Molla is not a BJP member. Internal feud among TMC goons is evident across the state. This incident is also the fallout of internal fight of TMC people. When they can’t control, they blame other parties”, said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

