West Bengal: Train knocks down elderly man in Sodepur

Train services at Sealdah main line were disrupted during office hours on Thursday, after an elderly man was knocked down by a train near Sodepur station in North-24 Parganas.

Around 50 people attacked the station, including the station master’s room, creating tension in and around the area in North-24 Parganas. However, no injuries were reported.

Station authorities appealed for calm and asked that emergency personnel be allowed to work, even as GRP and Barrackpore police commissionerate officers rushed to the spot.

Agitators blocked the railway tracks near the station. As per a statement released by railway authorities, train services on Dum Dum Junction-Barrackpore section of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division were disrupted starting at 10.24 am, and resumed at 12.35 pm when the obstructions were lifted.