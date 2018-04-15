West Bengal: TMC women’s wing protests Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Trinamool Congress workers and supporters during the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express) Trinamool Congress workers and supporters during the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express)

The women’s wing of the Trinamool Congress on Saturday took out a rally in Kolkata to protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Led by ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja, the rally started from Maidan and ended at Esplanade. Around 600 women participated in the rally holding candles.

“Is it ‘beti padhao, beti bachao’ or is it ‘beti hatao’? We want an answer from Narendra Modi. Our slogan for the day is ‘Beti Tarao, Beti Hatao, Narendra Modi Jawab Dao’. The whole world is ashamed of this incident. We are doing this rally to protest against the atrocities committed against our daughters,” said Bhattacharya, the minister of state for law and the president of the women’s wing.

State Minister for Women and Child Development Shashi Panja said: “There have been repeated incidents in the country that have left a deep mark on the society. We are ashamed of the gruesome incident in which an 8-year-old girl was murdered after being tortured, and the way BJP is trying to save the accused in other cases too. Bengal has been continuously working for the welfare of girls under the leadership of our chief minister. So we all are united and are here to protest atrocities against women in other states.”

“The BJP government initially tried to protect them, but following a major uproar in the media and the public, it initiated action. The BJP has even tried to communalise the incident,” Panja claimed. Apart from the TMC, the Congress also organised a protest rally at Gariahat Triangular Park over the rape cases. In Dharmatala, a signature campaign was also carried out by the public.

BJP MLA from Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is the prime accused in the Unnao rape case. The CBI had arrested him on Friday. Two BJP ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir government have courted controversy by attending a rally supporting those accused of raping and killing the eight-year-old girl in Kathua. The ministers later tendered their resignation.

