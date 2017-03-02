West Bengal: TMC names Manish Gupta as Rajya Sabha poll candidate

THE TRINAMOOL Congress on Wednesday named former state power minister Manish Gupta as a candidate for an upcoming Rajya Sabha election. Gupta’s name was finalised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a core committee meeting held at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after actor and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mithun Chakraborty resigned from his post in December last year.

“One seat from West Bengal in Rajya Sabha is vacant. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former state power minister Manish Gupta has been unanimously selected as the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha candidate for election later this month,” said party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

The elections will be held on March 17. Gupta, who is the former chief secretary of West Bengal, was made the power minister in 2011 after he defeated former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya from Jadavpur Assembly constituency. Despite losing the Jadavpur seat in 2016, Gupta was made an advisor in the power department.

“I am indebted to Mamata Banerjee for providing me another opportunity to serve the people,” Gupta said after coming out from the meeting.

The Trinamool Congress also named former state minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya as a candidate from Kanthi (Contai) South Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant after its sitting MLA Dibyendu Adhikari was elected as an MP in a by-election from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. Like Gupta, Bhattacharya too had lost from a seat in the 2016 Assembly elections.