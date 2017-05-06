West Bengal: TMC holds ‘intellectual meet’, slams BJP ‘tactics’

The Intellectual Cell of the Trinamool Congress on Friday organised a protest to counter the BJP’s “intelligentsia meet” — held a over week ago — where party national president Amit Shah addressed the crowd.

City intellectuals threw their weight behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and asked people of the state to stage a united fight against divisive politics of BJP and RSS. TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi, state IT Minister Bratya Basu and other pro-TMC intellectuals were present at the meeting, which was held at University Institute Hall in College Street.

Minister Bratya Basu slammed the BJP and RSS combine, saying: “They are not only dividing people on religious grounds, but are also harassing secular forces for opposing BJP. They are stifling the voice of the Opposition. But they will not succeed, as the Opposition will give a fitting reply to the divisive politics.”

The leaders also criticised the display of swords during Ram Navami rallies.

“Never before have I seen such rallies with arms during Ram Navami on the streets on Kolkata… All of us need to set aside our political differences and fight against these forces,” said poet and TMC leader Subodh Sarkar.

