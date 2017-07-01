Three more arrested over clash in Kolkata’s Palm Avenue

THREE MORE persons have been arrested in connection with the violent clash that took place at the upscale Palm Avenue in Kolkata’s Karaya area on Wednesday night that left a 22-year-old in critical condition. The accused were arrested from a hotel in Digha late on Thursday evening.

“Gulzar Rahman alias Gulzar, SK. Farid alias Bittu and Shahid Khan alias Chottu have been arrested under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act. They have been remanded to police custody till July 5,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

The main accused, Sanwar Hussain, a real estate developer, was also arrested on Thursday. After a few hours of his arrest, police arrested the three men, who are “anti-socials” of the area and Sanwar’s close aides.

Twelve people were booked on charges of rioting, attempt to murder and unlawful assembly. A hunt is on for the remaining 8.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim, Zubair Ali alias SK Sakhawat, alleged that they have received threats from the brother of prime accused Sanwar.

“Anwar Hussain, elder brother of Sanwar, today (Friday) threatened us that Sanwar’s men are out and watching our movements. We had gone to the masjid for namaz where Anwar told us that Sona, a don, will take revenge. We are in fear that they might create trouble in the area again once things get settled down,” Wasim, Zubair’s brother, told The Indian Express.

Zubair was allegedly assaulted with hockey sticks and iron rods. The clash was a fallout of a dispute between two groups when one of them had asked the other, which controls illegal construction in the area, for a share of the profits.

Sources said that Zubair was apparently targeted as his brother-in-law Sheikh Fakhruddin alias Bhola is Sanwar’s rival. Sanwar has been showing his clout through some “dons” like Sona, who is the reason of fear among locals after Sanwar’s arrest.

Sona is an extortionist, who is also involved in illegal construction in the area, and was present when the incident took place, they added.

The situation in the area still remains tense and a huge police force has been deployed to control any untoward incident.

