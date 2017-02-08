West Bengal: Three-member NCW delegation visits Dhulagarh

A three-member delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) led by Sushma Sahu visited the riot-hit areas of Dhulagarh in Howrah district on Tuesday. On December 13 last year, violence erupted in Dhulagarh area after an attack on a procession held to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The three-member delegation also visited the Annapurna Club, which was the epicentre of the violence.

After visiting the riot-affected areas, National Commission for Women member Sushma Sahu said, “We will file a report to the Union Home Ministry and the PMO upon our we return.”

Later the team also met with the commissioner of police of Howrah Police Commissionerate who is likely to be summoned by the National Commission for Women next week.

It was also learnt that a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) would be visiting the area next week and the Centre would also send a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team to Dhulagarh.

Earlier, West Bengal Human Right Commission also initiated an investigation into the

incident.