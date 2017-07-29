Three die of ‘suffocation’ in underconstruction septic tank in Nadia

Three labourers died of “suffocation” inside an under-construction septic tank in Nabadweep area of Nadia district on Friday.

Sources in the police said that the incident took place at Woodburn Road market complex under ward nine of Nabadweep Municipality. One of the labourers first went inside the tank to remove a wooden structure that was placed to support some concrete materials. But, when he did not come out, the second labourer went in. But, he too did not come out. When the third labourer went inside and failed to come out, locals informed police.

The three labourers were then taken out from the tank and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, police said.

Sources said that the concrete materials fell on the labourers and they died of suffocation.

“Two of the deceased have been identified as Hari Krishna Debnath (22) and Santu Haldar (22). The third deceased is yet to be identified. We have received a complaint from the victims’ families. We will begin the case after all the formalities are completed,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

This is the second such incident in the district. On July 2, three persons had apparently died of suffocation inside an under-construction septic tank in Chapra area. The deceased were identified as Baghbool Mondal, Farook Mondal and Abdul Halim Mondal.

